What medical examiners need to properly ID a body

Identifying human remains can take time — even months.

Kelly Kruse, a medical examiner with the Iowa Department of Public Health, said many people may not realize everything it takes to get a proper ID.

With human remains found in Clinton County last week, DCI Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn said it could be a week or two before positive identification is possible.

Kruse said that is a very sped up timeline because there’s a lot that goes in to identifying a body or human remains.

“Most of our cases we can use visual identification,” Kruse said. “Once that postmortem interval increases and they become less and less visually identifiable, we have to employ a number of scientific methods so that’s dental, finger prints and DNA.”

That’s what can delay the process.

“Contacting that dentists office, getting those radiographs, and that can take time. Same thing with finger prints, that can be a little fast. Not everyone has finger prints on file.”

Kruse said even though it may take time, ensuring there is a positive ID is always worth the wait.

“Ultimately, we don’t rush anything,” she said. “We want to confirm identity, we want to be accurate in our determination of cause, the manner of death and ultimately, it’s for everyone’s benefit. So things may not happen as quickly as one might expect, but everyone can rest assured it’s done right.”