On January 1, Illinois became the first state to have a book ban law.
The new law prohibits the banning of books in libraries. Our Quad Cities News reporter Zach Stidham explains what that means for libraries across the state and here at home.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
On January 1, Illinois became the first state to have a book ban law.
The new law prohibits the banning of books in libraries. Our Quad Cities News reporter Zach Stidham explains what that means for libraries across the state and here at home.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now