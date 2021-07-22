What one local Criminal Defense Attorney has to say about the new ban on Illinois police officers who are now not allowed to lie to minors during interrogation

The state of Illinois made history as it became the first state to ban police from lying to minors during interrogations. Under this law, confessions made by juveniles who were deluded by a law enforcement officer are deemed invalid. Governor J.B. Pritzker says false convictions have played a role in far too many wrongful convictions. Pritzker says the change was needed as the youth are very vulnerable to this kind of tactic. Local 4 News spoke with a criminal defense attorney to get their reaction and how this can impact future investigations.

