What Quad Citizens need to know about the CDC’s new mask recommendation

The debate of masks is up again as the CDC changes its decision on masks recommendations.

It’s calling on everyone to wear masks indoors where there’s a high transmission rate of COVID-19 regardless if you have been vaccinated or not. They also recommend kids to wear masks in school this fall.

Vaccination rates are below 45 percent in Both Henry and Stark Counties. They fit Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recommendation for masks to be worn indoors in public even if you are fully vaccinated.

The CDC has four levels of community transmission: low, moderate, substantial and high.

Rock Island and Scott County fall under the moderate, but health officials say that could change at any moment as COVID cases continue to rise rapidly.

More information about the CDC’s mask updated recommendation can be found here.