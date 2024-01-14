A popular measure of the economy is the cost of groceries. Experts watch the prices of milk, bread and other commodities to measure spending habits and look for clues about inflation. While prices are up across the board, it’s cheaper to live in some states than others.

HelpAdvisor crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey to find out which state spends the most to stock up at the grocery store. While numbers varied by state, the survey noted that households with children spend an average of $331.94 a week at the store, compared to $270.21 for childless households.

Californians spend the most at the grocery store weekly, an average cost of $297.72. Nevada comes in second with $294.76, Mississippi is third with $290.64, Washington is fourth with $287.67 and Florida is just under that amount, in fifth with $287.27.

Illinois shoppers came in at #18 by spending $269.47 on groceries, while Iowa was the 48th most expensive state, with an average weekly spend of $227.32.

Groceries in major cities are more expensive than in many states. If you plan to pick up the weekly groceries in Miami, the most expensive city on the list, be prepared to spend $327.89 on average. Houston is somewhat less expensive at $302.65 and Riverside, Calif comes in third at $300.50. San Francisco and Los Angeles come in fourth and fifth at $298.44 and $295.33, respectively. Chicago is ninth, with residents spending $278.91 on groceries on average.

Click here for more information from the report, including data from other states and which groups typically spend more on groceries.