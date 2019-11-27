What Thanksgiving foods you can and can’t fly with

Traveling around the holidays can be stressful, especially with the Thanksgiving week being one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager for the Quad City International Airport, said they are expecting up to 7,000 passengers Tuesday through Sunday. They expect the busiest times to be in the morning and mid to late afternoon.

When getting ready to fly before Thanksgiving, it’s important to know what foods you can and can’t take on the plane.

“So anything that’s a solid consistency, you’re welcome to bring,” she said. “Anything that would fall in to more of your liquid or gel consistency, mashed potatoes maybe, gravy for sure, cranberry sauce, jams, jellies, all of that I would use caution, maybe have a plan to put it in your checked baggage if you have one or maybe just leave it at home this time.”

And there’s another holiday tradition you shouldn’t do before flying.

“If you’re planning on bringing gifts, make sure they’re unwrapped that way if for whatever reason TSA needs to do an extra check, they’re not having to unwrap your beautiful presents and have to try and put it back together and kind of slow up the process a little bit.”

