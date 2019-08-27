What the two big ships were doing in the Mississippi River today

Two paddle wheel ships docked in Davenport Tuesday as part of their cruise along the Mississippi River.

Queen of the Mississippi and The America had passengers spend the day exploring the Quad Cities.

“It’s been lovely, seeing a lot of things I’ve never seen before in my life and I loved the John Deere exhibit,” said Fran Rodin-Kotin from New York City.

Several of the tourists agreed the John Deere Pavilion was their favorite spot in the Quad Cities.

This cruise gave passenger the chance to see parts of the U.S. that may be unfamiliar to them.

“We’re world travelers and we’ve seen more of the world than we have of the central part of the U.S. so this was a great opportunity and I especially enjoyed seeing the John Deere Pavilion,” said Sue Grotz from Maryland.

For more information on how you could ride one of these, visit the American Cruise Lines website.