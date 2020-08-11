What to do if you have car or house damage from the storm

The storms may be over now, but the damage still there. And for many, that now means dealing with insurance companies.

If you have car or house damage, here’s what an expert says you should do.

Contact your insurance agent immediately to start the claims process.

Experts say some insurers will cover temporary living expenses.

Save all receipts from emergency repairs, including receipts for basic items like tarps or duct tape.

Make a list of all of your damage property and take pictures.

If there’s spoiled food in your fridge, take pictures before throwing it out.

They say some insurers will cover the cost of spoiled food.