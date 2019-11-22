What to do if your child’s school uses seclusion rooms

There’s no shortage of controversy surrounding the use of seclusion rooms at schools.

That goes for both Iowa and Illinois.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker directed his state’s board of education to issue emergency rules to govern these rooms.

But one parent has found that seclusion rooms has helped his son.

Frank Klipsch’s son Cash has attended Madison and Monroe Elementary schools over the past few years.

During last school year at Monroe, he had to be sent to a seclusion room.

Klipsch says that the way the school handled those situations helped make the seclusions beneficial.

“When it happens, I’m communicated with,” Klipsch said. “The motivation for doing is is communicated at the time. and in every experience I’ve had I’ve completely understood the necessity of having my child restrained or secluded because of the behavior that was going on due to some of the mental health challenges that we’ve faced.”

Klipsch says that the transparency allows him to be able to step in to help de-escalate situations as he can.

Cash suffers from Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD), which makes him unusually angry at things that may only seem slightly irritating to others.

Klipsch says that because of the way seclusions were handled, cash is now having less incidents at school.

Doctor Jackie Jiang says that seclusion has its benefits and drawbacks, dependent on the child. The most important thing parents can do before their kid goes to a school that uses those techniques, is to ask questions.

“At least the parents can talk to the principal or school psychologist,” Jiang said. “‘In what conditions are you going to put my child over there? And will I be notified, what is the evaluation process?'”