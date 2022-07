On your mark… Get set… GO!

Runners and walkers from all around the globe with be competing in a beloved Quad-City tradition celebrating the life and work of QC native and jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke. Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring dropped by Local 4 to tell us about everything you can expect at this year’s much-anticipated event.

For more information on the Bix 7, click here.