What to watch for when your loved one goes to nursing facilities

Choosing a nursing home for your loved one can be one of the most difficult decisions you can make during some of their most vulnerable years.

“The first thing I think a lot of people don’t realize or kinda have difficulty with is not knowing what to ask and when,” Jennifer Glackin, regional ombudsman for Alternatives said.

Glackin helps families find the right nursing home, and helps resolve issues they may have with the facilities for free.

She says that there are certain warning signs that people should be aware of while visiting their loved ones.

“General illnesses such as urinary tract infections,” Glackin said. “But some of them can be a result of being treated differently, fear of retaliation. Any unusual bruising, any unusual reactions to reaches for affection.”

Glackin also says that if you have to contact them through a nurse’s station phone, and are consistently unable to reach them, there may be neglect.

She says that it’s critical that family members take note of these things, because they may go unreported otherwise.

“We go in and they say you know, this is happening, as a resident, I know this is happening, this has happened to me,” Glackin said.” “I don’t necessarily want to be the whistle blower if you will.”

Glackin says that if you suspect abuse or neglect of our loved ones in a nursing facility, contact them or the Illinois or Iowa Department of Public Health.