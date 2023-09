If you’re hitting the roads this Labor Day Weekend, listen up!

According to AAA (American Automobile Association) on the Iowa side of the QCA, gas prices are up 14 cents a gallon from a year ago, and the average now is $3.52. On the Illinois side, it’s actually lower than a year ago at $3.95, compared to $4.04 last year.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price per gallon in the Quad Cities is $3.24, with an average of $3.67.