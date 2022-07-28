Illinois and Iowa are in the grip of Mega Millions fever, as the Friday jackpot is at $1.1 billion — the third largest lottery jackpot of all time in the U.S.

This is the largest jackpot in almost four years, and the first time since January 2021 that there’s been a jackpot of $1 billion or more. So far this year, three Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions. This includes the Tuesday night drawing on July 26 when a ticket bought at JM Food Shop in Huntley matched all five numbers.

The odds of winning Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.

This newly-minted Illinois millionaire is yet to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and make an appointment at a claim center to claim their prize. For more information on how to claim a lottery prize, visit Illinois.Lottery/winning.

The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, July 29 at 10 p.m. Your odds of winning? One in over 302.5 MILLION….

The very first Mega Millions drawing on May 17, 2002 resulted in a $28-million winning ticket in Illinois — in Chatham, south of Springfield.

For Friday’s jackpot, a potential winner could choose to be paid by the $1.1 billion Mega Millions annuity option, or a one-time $648.2 million cash option. The annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one. This helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

For a typical jackpot of $100 million, the initial payment would be about $1.5 million, and future annual payments would grow to about $6.2 million. When the jackpot is $200 million, each payment is twice as big. When the jackpot is $50 million, each payment is half as big, etc.

Largest single prize was over $1.5 billion

Since the game began in 2002, there have been 202 jackpots won by 227 individual tickets (20 jackpots have been shared by two or more winning tickets). Mega Millions has awarded 24 jackpots of more than $300 million, including the Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

This illustration photo shows a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2022. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket is that $1.537 billion prize, which is also the world’s largest lottery prize won on a single ticket. Other large single prizes have been $1.050 billion won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021; $543 million won in California on July 24, 2018; $536 million won in Indiana on July 8, 2016; and $533 million won in New Jersey on March 30, 2018.

Mega Millions tickets are available for sale in 45 states and the District of Columbia (the only states not part of the drawing are Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Hawaii and Alaska).

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached its current level because it has been growing for a few months. It was last won on April 15 with a ticket purchased in Tennessee. A total of 48,996 plays purchased by Iowa Lottery players won prizes in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing — ranging from $2 up to $30,000.

Three Iowa tickets were just one number away from having at least a share of Tuesday’s giant prize. They each matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. However, the Megaplier option was added to one of the plays, which multiplied that prize to $30,000.

Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The $10,000-winning tickets were purchased in Marion and Peosta, and the $30,000-winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s in Council Bluffs.

When a jackpot reaches into the stratosphere like Mega Millions has, many lottery players begin to pool their money to buy tickets as part of office pools or with groups of family and friends. The Iowa Lottery keeps group play reminders on its website to help players keep lottery pool play fun and hassle free.

A direct link to the reminders is HERE.

Among the suggestions: Keep an accurate list of everyone who puts in money for a particular drawing and how much they contribute. And, provide everyone in your pool with photos or copies of the group’s tickets before the drawing.

For 1st time in Iowa, new signs display amounts in billions

During recent years when a jackpot would reach into the billions of dollars, the Iowa Lottery’s jackpot signs in retail locations couldn’t display amounts that large. The lottery would display the current jackpot amount until it topped $999 million, then its signs would continue to display that total until the jackpot was won and returned to its starting amount.

Mega Millions signs in Iowa list the jackpot in billions for the first time.

When the Iowa Lottery upgraded its statewide gaming system last September, it also replaced its jackpot signs in retail locations. This is the first time that the “billions” option has been utilized on the signs since they were installed in retail locations last year, and they’re keeping up with the current jackpot amount.

The vast majority of tickets purchased in games like Mega Millions and Powerball are easy-pick plays, meaning that the lottery terminal assigns the numbers printed on the ticket. About 94 percent of the plays purchased in Iowa for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were easy picks.

But players also can choose their own numbers. They choose five numbers from a pool of 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from a separate pool of 25.

Neither option is ‘luckier’; the odds of winning are the same for every ticket purchased in the game, the Iowa Lottery says. There are more winners from easy-pick tickets simply because the majority of tickets purchased are easy picks.

A player wins the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a Mega Millions drawing. However, there are a total of nine prize levels in Mega Millions ranging from $2 up to the jackpot, so the Iowa Lottery reminds its players to be sure to check their tickets for all the prizes they may have won.

A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago. The jackpot in the drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion, the third highest in the game’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Since the Iowa Lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.2 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.2 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds help our state in multiple ways. They support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty.

What would QC residents do with the money?

On our Facebook page, Local 4 asked people what they would first buy if they won Mega Millions. Here is a sample of today’s responses:

Jane Nims: “I would buy a house & pay off my siblings properties buy my children homes, make sure all have nice cars, all bills are paid up & off, then go on a nice vacation with family, then I would build a animal shelter for all animals to be rescued and or protected, and lots of various foods for them.”

Sherry Dore: “An attorney to help me invest so my family and I will never be broke again.. then I will go on the best vacation ever on my new Harley.”

Steve Kratz: “I’d finally be able to afford chicken wings again.”

Kristin Myers: “I would pay everything off and buy my parents a new house and new car. My wife, a postal carrier, would retire from working 12-14 hour days 6-7 days a week.”

Shelbi Ann: “A baconzilla with cheese fries, and a diet coke from Checkers.”

Bonnie Louise Unger: “Property to be converted into apartments for homeless! Then land in the woods near a lake for women in recovery!”

Kelly Helm: “New home. Pay off my kids student loans. Build an animal rescue. Battered women’s shelter. A cruise for both sides of our family.”

Dianne Allison: “Go to Applebee’s….Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night. Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake. Get some whipped cream on the top too. Two straws, one check! That’s how we do fancy.”

What would YOU do if you won? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.