This year’s John Deere Classic is adding something new to their lineup – Concerts on the Course. arius Rucker and Blake Shelton are the acts for the inaugural concerts, taking place at TPC Deere Run after golfing has ended for the day on Saturday and Sunday. Sue Rector, 2023 volunteer chairperson of the John Deere Classic, has all the information you need to know before you go.

Fans who want to see Blake Shelton or Darius Rucker but aren’t interested in the tournament must ensure they get to the shuttle parking lots in time to get to the course before it closes. “It takes some time for the shuttles to get here, so we want to make sure everybody’s here by 4 p.m. so that they can enjoy a little bit of golf and then stay for the concert afterwards,” said Rector. There aren’t separate tickets for the concerts; fans need to buy tickets for that day’s golf. If you were hoping to score tickets to Blake Shelton, you’re out of luck, she said. “Blake Shelton is a sellout and we’re awfully to being a sellout for Darius Rucker as well.” Fans can pick up Rucker tickets while they’re still available online here. There will be no on-site ticket sales, all tickets are digital, so it’s important to buy tickets in advance.

One perk of these concerts is not having to worry about fighting crowds to leave the venue. “The best place for park is in any of our lots,” says Rector. “When you purchase a ticket, there’ll be a lot specific assigned to you that you should park in. That would be at the Bend Expo Center in East Moline, at the fairgrounds in Rock Island or at Black Hawk College.” Concert goers can choose which lot they want to use, and shuttles will take them to the site at TPC Deere Run. Shuttles will run after the concerts until the last person has left.

The concerts aren’t in a tent or a building, they’re on a stage set up near the 18th green. Rector has advice for concertgoers to help them stay comfortable during the shows. “Wear good walking shoes. It’s a distance from the admissions gate to the area where the concerts are being played, so wear comfortable shoes. It’s supposed to be a nice weather weekend, it’s supposed to be in the low 80s but dress appropriately and wear plenty of sunscreen.” Fans can bring chairs into the concerts as long as they don’t have bags but if you don’t want to fuss with dragging a chair around, she says a tent sponsored by MasterCard has you covered. “They’re offering $10 rental of chairs. They’re nice chairs, backpack style chairs that are very comfortable.” The rental fees go to Birdies for Charity. Rector also stresses the importance of bringing a credit card to the shows and leaving the cash at home. “Everything here is digital and cashless so it’s best to download your ticket digitally on your phone before you come. All the food and beverages are going to be offered through the concert time and all of that is cashless, credit card only.”

Rector hopes people will be patient before and after the concert while taking shuttles. “We really hope people come out and enjoy themselves but understand that it’s going to be a packed venue. We want people being patient with us as we try to get everybody safely off the property at the end of the concert. We’re going to do our best with the busing, we’re going to have it running nonstop, but we want to make sure people are patient and kind to others.”