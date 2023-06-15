The Iowa Department of Transportation will be using controlled explosives on Sunday, June 18 to remove suspension cables and towers on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River. Demolition is expected to start as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting. The demolition means several closures in the immediate area for the safety of boat and vehicle traffic and pedestrians.

The Mississippi River’s main navigation channel will be closed to all river traffic for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours.

The new I-74 bridge will be closed to traffic for about one hour on Sunday, June 18. Local traffic will be rerouted to the Centennial Bridge, which through traffic should remain on I-80 and I-280. The bide and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for about 24 hours.

The Bettendorf riverfront will be closed. Access to the area, including Leach Park, will be strictly prohibited.

The Iowa Department of Transportation recommends that anyone who wants to see the demolition view it online from the comfort of home. Click here to access a webcam on the new bridge aimed at the old one.