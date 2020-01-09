What you need to know to prevent chimney fires

One way to stay warm in the winter is to cozy up to a fire and using a wood burning fireplace properly could save lives.

“Always open your damper when you’re burning, close it when you’re done,” Tim Carpentier, QC Fireplaces owner. “Make sure you don’t close it too early because you can cause problems with that also.”

Tim Carpentier said it’s important to use dry wood.

“Just be careful with to make sure that it’s dry enough,” he said. “Check for cracks on the ends, if they’re cracked really well on the ends of the logs that means it’s pretty dry and probably good to burn.”

Knowing the proper ways to take care of your fireplace could prevent a fire department like Silvis from showing up at your door.

“We’ve seen situations where ashes have been left in a fireplace and the next day it fills the house with smoke because they’re still burning slowly and it’s not hot enough that the heat goes up and the smoke goes up the chimney and it goes in to the house,” said Silvis Fire Chief, John Winters.

Every two months, Carpentier said you should get your chimney cleaned.

“They’re looking for creosote build up, cracks, chips, could be an animal, could be leaves, birds, any thing might get in the chimney and cause a problem,” Carpentier said.

But there’s things you can do day to day to make sure an unexpected fire doesn’t break out in your home.

“In the wood, if you hear sizzling in the wood, that means it’s too wet. That means you’re building up creosote in it. You can visually take a look, put a mirror underneath it and look up your chimney, just to make sure you’re not having a clogging air problem. Also, look at your cap on your house on the very top. If you see it’s turning brown and starting to look a little cakey on the outside, time to have it cleaned.”