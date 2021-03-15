What’s causing the spike in gas prices?

It’s costing you more to fill up at the pump.

On average, AAA shows drivers in Iowa are now paying $2.80 per gallon. That’s up about 40 cents from a month ago.

Drivers in Illinois are paying around $3 per gallon. That’s also up around 40 cents.

A look at GasBuddy.com shows prices are close to those averages in the Quad Cities.

With temperatures starting to warm up, and states including Iowa and Illinois starting to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, more people are hitting the roads.

When it comes to filling up the gas tank, many drivers’ pockets are being hit hard.

“We’re paying too much for gas already on this side of the river,” says driver Joe Ryder.

AAA says, with refineries in the south dealing with two massive winter storms back in February —along with those, summer gas blends — is helping to drive up the cost of gas here.

“We’re changing from the winter blend to the summer blend, and the summer blend is more expensive to make and produce.” says Molly Hart, AAA spokesperson.

She says drivers should keep their cars road-ready, which will help improve the gas mileage.

“You want to perform your regular car maintenance, and you also want to use the proper fuel type. You want to make sure that you’re being as efficient and as smart as you can. Not only when you’re driving, but also with the car maintenance,” says Hart.

Hart also recommends checking your tire pressure. She says, as gas prices continue to rise, it’s important to find ways to get the best bang for your buck.

“To improve full economy, there are many measures that you can take. Some of them are things you should be doing regularly, anyway,” says Hart.

With gas prices continuing to go up, analysts at AAA encourage drivers to shop around for the cheapest gas in the area using their website or GasBuddy.