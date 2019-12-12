What’s changing about the I-74 bridge traffic pattern

Illinois’ Department of Transportation held an open house Wednesday to present a possible detour during the work on the new I-74 bridge.

Drivers headed south into Illinois will have to exit at Seventh street and take 19th street up to Avenue of the Cities.

Illinois DOT says with the dispersion it will add 2 or 3 minutes to people’s commutes from Iowa, but they says this in the long run will save money on construction of the new bridge.

“This is really, there were other options,” Ryan Hippen, IDOT field engineer said. “But with anything in life theres always other options. But this seemed like the best solution to keep our Illinois land-based contracts going, minimizing our costs, minimizing our delays.”

The proposed changes would take effect this Spring.

The change would add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project

But delaying the changes would add a millions.

Local commuters however will be happy to see it finished.

“I love it,” Tom Lawrence, Bettendorf resident said. “It’s long overdue of course. But I work at the Arsenal so I cross the I-74 bridge every day.”