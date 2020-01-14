What’s next for marijuana in Iowa

With marijuana legalized in Illinois, many in Iowa are wondering if they’ll be next.

With Iowa’s legislative session beginning today, we asked Iowa state representative Gary Mohr about the status of marijuana in Iowa.

He said that one of the goals of this session was getting a new medical cannabis law passed.

“We had tried to make some improvements in the bill and pass legislation,” Mohr said. “But our governor vetoed the house passed bill. And so the house is working with the governor’s office this year to come to some agreement so that we can pass and improve the medical marijuana legislation currently in effect in Iowa.”

Mohr said however that he doesn’t expect recreational uses to be legalized in Iowa any time soon.