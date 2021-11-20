What’s open, closed for Thanksgiving in Muscatine

The City of Muscatine announced its schedule of services for Thanksgiving week.

City offices

All City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Offices will reopen for regular hours Monday, Nov. 29.

Public transportation

Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service Thursday, Nov. 25, or Friday, Nov. 26.

Red and Blue Routes will operate 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, with regular service resuming Monday, Nov. 29.

Note: A mask is required to ride MuscaBus.

For more information, visit the Public Transit page on the City of Muscatine website or call 563-263-8152.

Public library and community center

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving Day and will resume normal hours Friday, Nov. 26.

Normal hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit the library’s website or call 563-263-3065.

Art center

The Muscatine Art Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and will resume normal hours of operation Friday, Nov. 26.

Normal hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Art Center is normally closed to the public on Mondays.

For more information, visit the art center’s website or call 563-263-8282.

Transfer station

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.

The facility will resume normal hours of operation Saturday, Nov. 27.

Transfer Station hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the last load on the scale at 3:16 p.m., and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, with the last load on the scale at 11:45 a.m.

For more information, visit the Solid Waste Division page on the City of Muscatine website or call 563-263-9689.

Compost facility

The Compost Facility will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, but will resume normal hours of operation Friday, Nov. 26.

Compost Facility hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the facility, visit the Compost Site on the City of Muscatine website.

Refuse and yard waste collection

There will be no refuse or yard waste collection Thursday, Nov. 25, or Friday, Nov. 26; no Bulky Waste Collection Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Nov. 29; no curbside recycling collection Thursday, Nov. 25.

Visit the Curbside Bulk Collection page on the City of Muscatine website to schedule a collection or call 563-264-5865.

There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection Thursday, Nov. 25, or Friday, Nov. 26.

Residents on the Thursday route will have their refuse collected Wednesday, Nov. 24, along with residents on the regular Wednesday route.

Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected Monday, Nov. 29, along with residents on the regular Monday route.

There will be no change for Monday and Tuesday refuse collection routes.

Recycling collection

There will be no curbside recycling collection Thursday, Nov. 25.

Residents on the Thursday “B” route will have their recycling collected Friday, Nov. 26.

Residents on the Friday “B” route will have their recycling collected Saturday, Nov. 27.

There will be no change for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday recycling collection routes.

Regular service will resume Monday, Nov. 29.

Fire and police departments

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed, and the Department of Public Works will have staff on call.

For non-emergency issues during City office closures, call 563-264-1550, Public Safety at 563-263-9922 or Public Works at 563-263-8933.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.

Municipal golf course

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and will resume regular hours Friday, Nov. 26, weather permitting.

Book a tee time here or by calling the Clubhouse at 563-263-4735.

City parks and amenities

All City of Muscatine parks, including the Muscatine Dog Park, Muscatine Pollinator Park and the Muscatine Trail System, will be available for the public’s use.

The public is urged to use caution while enjoying City of Muscatine recreational opportunities.

For more information about City parks and amenities, visit the Parks & Recreation page on the City of Muscatine website.

If you have questions concerning Parks and Recreation programming or facility rentals, call 563-263-0241 and leave a message or email the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.

A staff member will respond as quickly as possible.