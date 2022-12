Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same field on Friday, December 2 at 12:10 p.m.

The cannons will be oriented to the south, so traffic on Rodman Avenue and surrounding roads will be unaffected.