Halloween is coming soon, and people are picking out their costumes for parties and Trick or Treating. While some go for classics, others strive to be creative with their outfits that day. What are the most popular costumes in the U.S. this year, and most importantly, which is the most popular in the Quad Cities?

Google Frightgeist analyzed the top 500 costume searches from Google Trends to determine the most popular Halloween costume for 2023. Nationwide, the 10 most popular costumes include:

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

Click here to see the rest of the top 100 costumes in the country. You may get a few ideas for this year’s costume!

In the Quad Cities, witches are the most popular costume. Witches are also Rockford’s top costume, but dinosaurs rule in the Cedar Rapids/Waterloo/Iowa City/Dubuque region. Partygoers around Quincy and Keokuk prefer to let their inner ninjas out for the night. Rabbits are the most popular costume in Peoria.

Click here to see the most popular costumes in other parts of the country.