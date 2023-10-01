It’s October and time for thinking about pumpkins, scarecrows, ghosts and other spooky decorations. Some people are content with a pumpkin on the porch, while others set up elaborate light shows and inflatables. Which decorations are most popular? When is too early to decorate?

Lombardo, a home construction company, analyzed Google trends about Halloween decorations to find each state’s favorite Halloween decoration. They also surveyed over 1,200 Americans to find out when they put their decorations up and how much they plan to spend on their displays this year.

What decorations do people favor the most to set the spooky scene? According to the research, these are the top 10 Halloween decorations in the U.S.

Pumpkins

Corn Stalks

Skeletons

Black Cats

Witches

Tombstones

Spiders/Spider Web

Crow

Bats

Ghosts

What state’s residents love decorating for Halloween the most? That title goes to Utah, where most people favor adding spiders and spiderwebs to their décor. Second place goes to West Virginia and their favorite, ghosts. People in New Hampshire came in third and prefer the scary touches of crows. Rhode Island comes in fourth with a preference for bats, as does #5 Delaware. Illinois came in 28th place with pumpkins, not a surprise since the state produces more pumpkins than any other. Iowa came in 31st with corn stalks, which are abundant in the top corn producing state in the nation.

The survey also looked into when people start decorating for Halloween. The majority, 37%, put up the goblins and lights the first week of October, while 15% set theirs up earlier. About 17% wait until the second week of October, 12% put theirs up the third week and a surprising 19% wait until the last week of the month.

For more results from the survey, including how much people expect to spend on decorations, click here.