Father’s Day is next Sunday and amid that plethora of paternal pampering will be plenty of Dad Jokes. Some are bad. Some are worse. What’s the most heard one in Iowa and Illinois? What do moms think of them? Betting.us talked to 1,500 dads and 1,000 moms nationwide last month to find out who’s taking the scenic route, who was raised in a barn and who’s just resting their eyes.

According to the study, the top Dad Joke nationwide is one you’re likely to hear this time of year near the grill. “Hi Hungry, I’m Dad” is the number one Dad Joke in the U.S., followed by “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes” and “back in my day…” Iowa and Illinois buck the trends when it comes to their favorites. Iowa dads prefer to “ask your mother” while Illinois dads insist that “money doesn’t grow on trees.”

Why do they do this to us? According to the study, there are four reasons.

35% – makes the kids laugh

23% – part of fatherly duties

15% – annoys the kids

7% – habit

Moms are pretty evenly split on Dad Jokes, but their least favorite isn’t the one you’d think. The survey says “I’m not sleeping I’m resting my eyes” is moms’ least favorite Dad Joke. “Ask your mother” comes in second and “item doesn’t ring up it’s free right” is third.

For more information from the study, including methodology, click here.