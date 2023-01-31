Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans – especially younger Iowans, according to One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA).

This nonprofit, together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process.

One Human Family QCA is seeking short videos from Iowans age 26 and under on important issues facing the state.

One Human Family is offering five $300 prizes for the best and most viewed short-form videos by Iowans 26-and-under, highlighting one or more of the following progressive issues:

1. Increased Funding for Public Education

2. Valuing Human Lives over Gun Rights

3. Iowa Needs Immigrants/protecting the rights of refugees

4. Women’s Reproductive Rights

5. Support for LGBTQ Rights.

Videos must contain the hashtag #whatsupwithiowa and may be posted on TikTok, YouTube or other social media platform.

“I think there are a lot of young Iowans out there who are passionate about these issues and who are extremely creative,” Rev. Rich Hendricks, co-chair of OHFQCA, said in Tuesday’s release. “We would love for the contest to go viral and draw more attention to these important issues. Of course, everyone is welcome to make a video and use our hashtag – the more the merrier! The prizes, however, are only available to Iowa students/residents aged 26 and under.”

A crowd marches in Des Moines in support of abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (submitted photo).

Co-Chair Rabbi Henry Karp says, “We can’t wait to see the amazing videos that young Iowans come up with.” The contest is made possible in part by a grant from The Puffin Foundation.

Readers are invited to be creative and to share news of the contest with their peers. A OHFQCA-created video promoting the contest is planned to be released soon.

A link to the short-form video must be sent to richdhendricks@msn.com to register. Rules for the contest are posted at the One Human Family website HERE.

For more information, contact Rich Hendricks at 563.940.9630.