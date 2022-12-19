UnityPoint Health-Trinity helped over 1,700 families bring a baby into the world in 2022. One of the biggest decisions for new parents to make is the name for the new baby. Here’s a look at the most popular names for babies this year at both of UnityPoint Health-Trinity’s campuses.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline

Top boy names

Theo/Theodore

Jaxon/Jackson

Maverick

Cooper

Ezra

Top girl names

Sofia/Sophia

Adelyn

Amelia

Olivia

Emersyn

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf

Jack/Jaxson

Miles

Henry

Asher

Dominic

Top girl names

Sofia/Sophia

Elizabeth

Mila

Camilla

Eleanor

Nationwide, Olivia was the most popular girl's name and Liam was the most popular boy's name this year, according to Baby Center.