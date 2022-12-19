UnityPoint Health-Trinity helped over 1,700 families bring a baby into the world in 2022. One of the biggest decisions for new parents to make is the name for the new baby. Here’s a look at the most popular names for babies this year at both of UnityPoint Health-Trinity’s campuses.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline
Top boy names
Theo/Theodore
Jaxon/Jackson
Maverick
Cooper
Ezra
Top girl names
Sofia/Sophia
Adelyn
Amelia
Olivia
Emersyn
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf
Jack/Jaxson
Miles
Henry
Asher
Dominic
Top girl names
Sofia/Sophia
Elizabeth
Mila
Camilla
Eleanor
Nationwide, Olivia was the most popular girl’s name and Liam was the most popular boy’s name this year, according to Baby Center. For more information on UnityPoint Health-Trinity BirthPlace services, click here.