WHBF celebrates milestone anniversary

We are celebrating a big milestone right here at Local 4 News.

We have been on the air now for 70 years!

Today is our anniversary — or birthday.

WHBF TV began transmitting in downtown Rock Island on July 1, 1950.

At sign-on, we became the first television station in the state of Illinois outside of Chicago.

We were also the first station in the region to broadcast in color, and the first to receive live satellite transmissions.

Also, WHBF was a pioneer in news coverage.

We were the first station to add a full-time meteorologist and introduce radar to local television audiences.

We here at Local 4 News look forward to what the future brings.

Here is to the next 70 years!