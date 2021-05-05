WHBF news crew helps prepare for upcoming plant sale

Big Brothers Big Sisters wants to help you complete your landscaping projects.

The organization is hosting its 31st Annual Plant Sale this week at the Northwest Bank tower by NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

Local 4’s and FOX 18’s staff — including Ann Sterling, Jim Niedelman, Jay Kidwell and Andy McCray — volunteered with a very big job on Tuesday: helping unload 4,000 flats of plants and 3,000 hanging baskets.

Proceeds go toward the organization’s one-on-one youth mentoring program.

“We have such a selection, and knowing that every dollar people are spending is going right back into the community to help our local youth who are facing adversity,” said Kayla Kiesey, spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley. “They need us by their side, and there are programs and services (to) help build their future.”

The plant sale is open for preorder pickups only on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will open to the public on Friday and continue through Monday.

More information about the plant sale’s dates and times is here.