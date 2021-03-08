WHBF to recognize four local ladies during Women’s History Month

This month is the time to focus on women’s history.

Today brings a celebration of female empowerment on International Women’s Day.

It’s important to celebrate how far times have come for women but also recognize what women are doing right now to make an impact for future generations.

Megan Hasselroth, Executive Director of Lead(h)er in Davenport, says everyday actions are what makes change and makes room for people to feel included.

Hasselroth adds that is done by “treating others how they want to be treated.”

“What space am I going to make for the people in my life for them to be able to be successful? And that might look much different than what you would choose yourself,” said Hasselroth. “But the power in empowerment is allowing others to make choices for themselves and have the same choices.”

Hasselroth says small actions can make big changes, and being kind will go a long way.

Tune in every Tuesday at 5 p.m. this month as Local 4 News highlights four Remarkable Women in the Quad Cities area — part of a nationwide initiative by our parent company, Nexstar.

All women were nominated by you, our viewers, in December.

Local 4’s Ann Sterling will introduce you to our first candidate on Local 4 News at 5.

Victoria Viren was named the winner of the Quad Cities portion of last year’s Remarkable Women contest.

