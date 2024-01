WHBF will be off the air for scheduled maintenance for a minimum of 20 minutes to a maximum undetermined time, starting at 6:30 p.m. This will only affect viewers who use an antenna to watch; viewers who use cable or streaming services to watch will not be affected.

Other channels, including KLJB, KGCW, Me TV and This TV will not be affected. To catch this evening’s WHBF programming, tune in to 26.4.