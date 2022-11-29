Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the dates for streaming ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas.’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – holiday classics have returned to our TV screens.

That means favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph and many others will once again appear in our favorite shows.

Here’s when and where you’ll be able to catch the shows and movies on television.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ (IMDb)

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Wednesday, November 29, 7:00 p.m. CT on WHBF Local 4

Saturday, December 10, 7:00 p.m. CT on WHBF Local 4

‘Frosty the Snowman’ (IMDb)

‘Frosty the Snowman’

Saturday, December 10, 8:00 p.m. CT on WHBF Local 4

‘Frosty Returns’ (IMDb)

‘Frosty Returns’

Saturday, December 10, 8:30 p.m. CT on WHBF Local 4

One staple of the traditional holiday TV lineup, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will not air on broadcast TV this year. Instead, you’ll need an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will stream it for free from December 22-25, per TV Guide.

Time slots for these specials may vary or change. Check your local listings.

WBTW contributed to this report.