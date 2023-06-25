Now that school is out, some parents are scrambling to find someone to watch their younger children for a few hours or even all day. A few may turn to older kids in the family or in the neighborhood to serve as babysitters. But how old should a child be before they babysit a younger sibling alone? Not only does it depend on the child, but it also depends on where you live.

The State of Illinois has some of the toughest laws in the nation when it comes to leaving kids home alone. Currently, leaving any child under age 14 home alone is illegal. Anyone who violates this law can be found guilty of child neglect, which can result in a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Legislators tried to lower the age to 12 with House Bill 4305 but it didn’t make it through to voting. Iowa is among 39 states that have no set minimum age for kids staying home alone and leave the decision up to parents.

“Every child is unique and matures at a different rate, so age of readiness can vary,” said Kara Schweitzer MA, Family Life Educator with the University of Illinois Extension, Unit 4- Whiteside County. “Extension research identifies many factors to consider when deciding if your child is ready to stay home alone including: your child’s development and maturity, state laws (in Illinois the age is 14), the safety of your neighborhood, availability of trusted adults nearby, the length of time your child will be alone, and your comfort with leaving your child home alone.”

“Consider your child’s mental, physical, emotional, and social development,” said Schweitzer. “Your child should be able to demonstrate good safety skills, remember house rules and emergency contacts, problem solve, make decisions, and know when to ask for help. It is also important to make sure that kids are physically capable of caring for themselves and completing necessary household tasks independently like safely making a snack and locking and unlocking windows and doors. Additionally, your child needs to have an interest in and willingness to stay home alone, show responsibility, effectively resolve conflicts with siblings, communicate needs and concerns, have good telephone skills, and be able to cope with boredom, fear and loneliness appropriately.”

An easy way parents can make sure a child is ready to stay home alone is by having them take a childcare class through the Red Cross. Both the Babysitting Basics and the Advanced Child Care Training Course cover what to do in emergencies and how to stay safe at home. Locally, the Red Cross offers these classes online here.