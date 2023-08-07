Whether you’re a student, parent, guardian or even grandparent, keeping track of when the new school year begins can be confusing, especially when some schools are already back in session.

Here are when schools in the QCA go back:

Illinois

East Moline School District – Wednesday, August 9

Rockridge School District – Wednesday, August 16

Moline-Coal Valley School District – Friday, August 25

Iowa:

Bettendorf Community School District – Wednesday, August 23

Davenport Community School District – Wednesday, August 23

North Scott Community School District – Wednesday, August 23

Pleasant Valley Community School District – Wednesday, August 23

When in doubt, it’s recommended to contact your student’s school directly with questions.