Whether you’re a student, parent, guardian or even grandparent, keeping track of when the new school year begins can be confusing, especially when some schools are already back in session.
Here are when schools in the QCA go back:
Illinois
East Moline School District – Wednesday, August 9
Rockridge School District – Wednesday, August 16
Moline-Coal Valley School District – Friday, August 25
Iowa:
Bettendorf Community School District – Wednesday, August 23
Davenport Community School District – Wednesday, August 23
North Scott Community School District – Wednesday, August 23
Pleasant Valley Community School District – Wednesday, August 23
When in doubt, it’s recommended to contact your student’s school directly with questions.