“When I opened my eyes I was on the ground,” says boy from collapsed deck

13 people are hospitalized after a deck collapses at a family reunion on Saturday in Colona, Illinois.

Local 4 News was first on the scene at Colona’s Scott Family Park. The call came in just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.Those with injuries are being treated at local hospitals.

None of the injuries are life threatening. Family members share with Local 4 News what they experienced.

“As soon as it happened i closed my eyes and when i opened them i was on the ground,” says nine year-old Kemper Brickett.

It was the end of a family reunion that no one saw coming. Luckily, nine-year-old was only left with a scratch. “I felt really shocked and scared because they were all like really weirdly didn’t know what was happening,” shares Brickett.

Officials say there were at least 30 people taking a picture on the deck when it suddenly collapsed.

Its been reported that 13 of them are in the hospital getting treated for their injuries.

“There doesn’t look like at this time that there are any life threatning issues. We’re getting everybody transported so we’ll see the outcome once we get to the hospitals,” says Chief John Swan of the Colona Fire Department.

The Chief tells me at least six fire departments and eight ambulances responded to the call. Med-force was also on the scene, but did not have to transport anyone.

“EMS and fire officials did a great job identifying the victims and doing that size up,” says the Chief.

It was all hands on deck from the first responders to the party goers. “Everybody was just trying to get everybody out and make sure everybody was ok,” shares a family member.

An investigation is underway regarding what caused the deck to collapse. Chief Swan says what’s most important is that it was non-fatal and everyone that is hurt are being treated.