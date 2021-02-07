When sports gambling hobby becomes harmful addiction

On Super Bowl Sunday, the stakes were not only high for the players on the field, but also for fans placing their bets.

It came as Illinois and Iowa are seeing their betting numbers skyrocket this year.

Illinois set a record in November with almost $500 million dollars wagered.

That’s the fourth highest of any state in the country.

Illinois sportsbooks profited $41 million, while the state of Illinois generated about $6 million in tax revenue.

Meanwhile, in the same month, Iowa saw over $87 million wagered bringing in more than $500,000 to the state in taxes.

Legislation over the last couple years in both states has made sports gambling more accessible.

Addiction treatment professionals with UnityPoint Health and the Substance Abuse Services Center tell us what can happen when a sports gambling hobby can turn into problem gambling.