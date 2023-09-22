The UAW (United Automobile Workers of America) strike against the big three automakers has expanded into the Chicago area.

Workers at the Stellantis facility in Naperville and the GM (General Motors) facility in Bolingbrook, both parts distribution centers, are on the picket lines. Union leadership believe consumers will start to feel the impact soon. Ford has not faced expanded pickets because the union says Ford has made concessions in talks.

Auto workers have now expanded their strike to 38 locations in 20 states.