When will Illinois casinos reopen? Officials meeting today may decide

CHICAGO — A meeting Thursday morning may determine when Illinois casinos will emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

For the first time in four months, the Illinois Gaming Board will meet — virtually — to strategize on how to reopen the state’s casinos safely, and soon.

It’s estimated Illinois casinos lost more than $100 million in the first month of being shut down.

The gaming board, however, have already released a list of requirements for reopening. Each facility will need to outline a plan to keep people safe, including social distancing and cleaning measures, distribution of personal protective equipment and daily health screenings. Buffets, poker rooms and table game tournaments will not be allowed.

There isn’t an exact date for when this would happen, but it’s estimated the earliest would be at the end of the month when Illinois enters Phase 4 of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

Across state lines, Indiana casinos are set to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday. Iowa casinos are already open.