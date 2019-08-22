When you could be driving on the new I-74 bridge

The I-74 bridge construction is creating jobs for the city, but also heavy traffic.

The latest development in the project is to have the vehicles driving on the bridge by the middle of next year.

There are about 300 people working on this project with a payroll around $1 million.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos toured the bridge today to see updates on the project.

“This is a major economic driver and so the inconvenience that it does cause because of the traffic flow, in the end, I think is well worth it,” Bustos said.

Brent Morlok, Bettendorf city engineer, said the traffic getting off the bridge in Bettendorf will continue to stay the same through the end of the year.