Beginning today, (March 21) donors who give blood with ImpactLife will have the chance to have a tree planted in a U.S. National Forest because of their donation.’

Donors can help save lives and support reforestation efforts by scheduling a blood donation with ImpactLife between March 21 and May 15. All presenting donors will be given a “Give Back & Go Green” voucher to redeem for a gift card and a tree to be planted by National Forest Foundation on their behalf.

“Each blood donation is an investment in healthy communities. Planting trees does the same for our national forests,” Emily Roebuck, Manager of Donor Programs and Communications at ImpactLife, said in a Monday release. “With the Give Back & Go Green campaign, we’re excited to provide another way our donors can change the world to ensure healthy, happy communities for generations to come.”

ImpactLife is working with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) on the tree planting initiative. NFF will plant one tree in a U.S. National Forest for every ImpactLife blood donor who redeems their voucher. NFF works closely with the U.S. Forest Service to identify the most pressing needs for reforestation in U.S. National Forests. On Earth Day 2018, the NFF launched a campaign to plant 50 million trees in National Forests.

Since the campaign began, NFF has planted nearly 20 million trees, including 7.3 million in 2021. Based on collection projections, ImpactLife estimates approximately 20,000 trees will be planted through this promotion, according to the release.

Donors scheduled for whole blood donation will receive a gift card valued at $10 from their choice of vendors, listed below, and donors giving via automated collection procedures (platelets, plasma, and double red cells) will receive a gift card valued at $25. Donors can redeem their voucher for gift cards from Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks, or Walmart.

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests, the centerpiece of America’s public lands. The NFF leads conversation efforts and promotes responsible recreation on America’s 193 million acres of National Forests. The NFF believes National Forests, and all that they offer, are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities.

To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call 800-747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).