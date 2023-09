Early voting has started for the Davenport Primary.

Ballots can be cast on the first floor of the Scott County Administrative Building, located at 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays and on Saturday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Early voting will be available until Monday, October 9.

The Davenport Primary is Tuesday, October 10.