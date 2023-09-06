Is Port Byron the best place to live in the Illinois Quad Cities?

Maybe, according to a new survey of the best counties in Illinois. It shows that none of the Quad Cities ones make the top 20.

Stacker recently compiled a list of the top counties to raise a family in Illinois using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. The top six are in the Chicago area, including DuPage at No. 1 and Cook County (home to 5.2 million) No. 6.

The QC area counties to make the cut (with details on income, housing and schools) are:

No. 22 — Rock Island County:

Population: 144,694

Median home value: $125,200 (68% own)

Median rent: $785 (32% own)

Median household income: $58,974

Top public schools: Hampton Elementary School (grade A minus), Taylor Ridge Elementary School (grade A minus), Illinois City Elementary School (grade A minus)

Top private schools: Alleman High School (grade A minus), Quad Cities Christian Jr. and Sr. High School (grade B+), East Moline Christian School (grade B+)

Top places to live: Port Byron (grade A minus), Moline (grade B+), Hampton (grade B+)

No. 24 — Henry County:

Population: 49,412

Median home value: $125,500 (80% own)

Median rent: $760 (20% own)

Median household income: $62,097

Top public schools: Orion Middle School (grade A minus), Geneseo High School (grade B+), C.R. Hanna Elementary School (grade B+)

Top private schools: St. Malachy’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), Visitation Catholic School (grade unavailable)

Top places to live: Geneseo (grade A minus), Colona (grade B), Kewanee (grade B minus)

No. 26 — Whiteside County:

Population: 55,932

Median home value: $109,600 (74% own)

Median rent: $746 (26% own)

Median household income: $59,812

Top public schools: Erie Elementary School (grade A minus), Erie Middle School (grade A minus), Sterling High School (grade A minus)

Top private schools: Newman Central Catholic High School (grade B), Unity Christian High School (grade B), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable)

Top places to live: Fulton (grade B+), Sterling (grade B+), Morrison (grade B)

