As the weather slowly improves, people start enjoying more outdoor activities, including riding ATVs and UTVs. Legislation changes in Iowa last year allowed people to ride on some roadways in Iowa under certain conditions and recently, the Buffalo Police Department posted a reminder about these conditions on their Facebook page.

Vehicles must be driven on two lane roads only, and only for the shortest, most direct route possible.

ATVs and UTVs have a speed limit of 35 mph.

Vehicles must have operational headlights, taillights, brake lights, rearview mirrors and a horn.

Hand signals must be used when turning.

Vehicles may be restricted from county highways during special events, such as the upcoming RAGBRAI.

Drivers must be at least 18, with a valid driver’s license. Proof of registration and insurance must be in the vehicle.

Not all cities in Iowa have the same regulations regarding ATV and UTV usage within city limits. In Davenport, city code states, among other things, that drivers cannot operate these vehicles in a parking lot, public park, bike path or any time between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

For more information on Iowa’s legislation on ATVs and UTVs, click here. For more information on Davenport’s codes, click here.