With large events happening around the QCA before Independence Day, here are some fireworks shows you can check out on the actual holiday, Tuesday, July 4:

Aledo Fireworks – Mercer County Fair Associates, 848 170th St., Aledo. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Bettendorf 4th of July Fireworks Show – Middle Park, 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Clinton 4th of July Festival – Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Dr., Clinton. Fireworks start after the LumberKings game.

Galena 4th of July Fireworks – Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., Galena. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Grandview Fireworks – Academy Park, Grandview. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Mt. Pleasant 4th of July Celebration – McMillan Park, 901 S. Walnut St., Mt Pleasant. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Muscatine Almost Fireworks Fest – Muscatine riverfront. Fireworks begin at dusk.

West Burlington 4th of July Celebration – Downtown, West Burlington. Fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m.

Did we miss any firework shows on July 4? Let us know here!