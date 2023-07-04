Fireworks have been a part of 4th of July celebrations for decades. What fireworks are legal in Iowa and Illinois and when can you set them off?

Fireworks in Illinois have been illegal since the Illinois’ Pyrotechnic Use Act was passed in 1942. It prohibits residents from buying and using fireworks other than small, novelty ones like sparklers and smoke bombs. Violating the law is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by fines ranging from $75-2,500. Vermont also allows residents to buy novelty fireworks, but Massachusetts has banned all types of fireworks. These three states are the only ones in the country with at least some sort of fireworks ban.

In East Moline, fireworks are illegal except for snakes, glow worms, smoke bombs, party poppers and sparklers. Possession of other types of fireworks is a violation of both the Pyrotechnic Use Act and city ordinance 6-3-9.

In Geneseo, it is illegal to set off any arial fireworks. The only legal fireworks are sparklers, snakes, party poppers and smoke bombs.

In Kewanee, the burn ban has been lifted and residents can use small fireworks like sparklers, smoke bombs and snakes. Consumer fireworks are illegal.

In Milan, it is illegal to set off fireworks without a permit, or in city parks.

In Moline, the only home fireworks that are legal are sparklers, snakes, smoke bombs and snaps. Examples of illegal fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, mortars, M100s, M80s, cherry bombs, firecrackers and helicopters. “We encourage all residents of Moline to leave the fireworks to the professionals,” said Moline Fire Chief Steve Regenwether on the city’s Facebook page. “Not only is their use illegal, they are also a fire hazard, frighten pets and can trigger citizens suffering from post-traumatic stress.”

In Rock Island, consumer fireworks are illegal unless prior approval is obtained from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall and a valid Consumer Fireworks Display Permit has been issued.

Iowa state code allows for the sale of consumer, novelty and display fireworks. Businesses with a permanent building can sell fireworks between June 1 and July 8 and again between December 10 and January 3. Businesses with temporary structures can only conduct sales between June 13 and July 8.

In Bettendorf, residents are restricted to setting off their consumer fireworks on July 3 and 4 from 2 -11 p.m. both days. They can shoot them off on their own property or on other property with the owner’s permission. They may not set them off on public property, streets or parks. Violators are subject to fines of $250 for a first offense, $400 for a second offense and third and subsequent offenses are $625. Adults and children are both subject to fines. If they are being used at a residence and the responsible party doesn’t’ step forward, the homeowner will be cited for a violation of Disorderly House, 5-5A-7 of the City Code, with fines up to $625.

In Blue Grass, consumer fireworks, including aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes, chasers, helicopter and aerial spinners, firecrackers, mine and shell devices, missile-type rockets, Roman candles, sky rockets and bottle rockets and multiple tube devices that are manufactured in accordance with American Pyrotechnics Association 87-1, section 3.5, may be used on July 3 and 4 between 2-11 p.m. and on December 31 from 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. A permit may be necessary and can be obtained from the Blue Grass Fire Department office. Using consumer fireworks at any other time or without a permit is punishable by a fine of $125 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $325 for third and subsequent offenses.

In Davenport, city ordinance says fireworks may only be used on July 3 and 4 between 5-10 p.m. on private property.

In DeWitt, it’s illegal for anyone to use any fireworks as defined in Section 727.2 of the Code of Iowa. The city may grant permits to city agencies, fair associations, amusement parks and other groups or organizations approved by the City Council. No permit will be granted unless the operator has filed evidence of liability insurance with the city in the amount of $1 million per occurrence.

In Eldridge, consumer fireworks are legal only on July 3 and 4 from 2-11 p.m. Fines for anyone using fireworks outside these times will be $250 for the first offense, $400 for the second and $625 for third and subsequent offenses. They also recommend having a hose nearby and ensuring that debris doesn’t fall in dry areas.

In LeClaire, city ordinance prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from possessing or setting off consumer fireworks without a parent’s permission. Residents can only use fireworks on property they own or have the owner’s permission. Using fireworks on any public property is illegal without written authorization from the city. Consumer fireworks may not be sold to or used by anyone showing signs of impairment from alcohol or drugs. Fireworks may only be set off on July 3 and 4 from 12-11 p.m. and on December 31 from 12 p.m.-12:30 a.m.