Where people in need can escape the brutal cold in Rock Island

People stuck out in the bitter cold are getting relief in Rock Island.

A warming center hosted by the South Rock Island Township is now open.

People can watch TV, play games, scrap book and do other activities.

They also serve coffee and food.

In addition to the warming center, the South Rock Island Township gives away winter clothes and blankets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On those days, they also have food that was donated by local food pantries.

You can connect with them and see their opportunities here: https://www.facebook.com/South-Rock-Island-Township-397165260408156