Where Scott County residents can vote early

The first day of early voting started in Iowa Monday and local officials are expecting more people than ever to do mail-in voting.

For anyone who wants to come in person, they are not required to wear a mask, but Roxanna Moritz, Scott County auditor, hopes people do to protect themselves and her staff.

Equipment will be wiped down after use and people must social distance.

“We would much rather them vote now then at the polls because even if we have 30 or 40 percent out on election day, you know that’s 40,000 people that are going to hit the streets and our COVID numbers are not looking any better, they’re getting higher and so I have a safety concern for my poll workers, my staff and this office as well,” Moritz said.

The Scott County Auditor’s Office, Bettendorf Community Center, Davenport Eastern Avenue Branch Library, Davenport Fairmount Street Branch Library, Scott County Library in Eldridge and the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University are all early polling locations for Scott County residents.

More information on early voting can be found here.