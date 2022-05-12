With spring cleaning well underway, Local 4 News This Morning wanted to find a great place to donate old items, so we invited representatives from Humility Homes and Services Inc.

Blair Brown, the director of programs, and Niki Ragsdale, the donation center coordinator, were in studio with us this morning to talk about their organization.

Humility Homes and Services is committed to ending homelessness by offering housing opportunities and supportive services in the greater Quad Cities Area. All items that are donated go directly to participants in their programs.

Since their organization serves participants in all stages of housing, Humility Homes and Services has a wide variety of items they need. For their participants that are currently unsheltered, they accept tents, sleeping bags, new men and women’s undergarments and size small through large men and women’s shorts and tank tops. Since their organization also provides hygiene products, any deodorant or bathing supplies are accepted. But for their participants that are moving into housing, they are in need of kitchen basics, dishes, silverware, bedding, pillows, and towels.

They request that donations be clean, in good condition and working order.

Humility Homes and Services is not able to accept sectionals or sleeper sofas, curio cabinets or TV stands.

Donation drop off is Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 3:00pm at their Jubilee Center. That can be found at 525 Fillmore Street in Davenport.

Humility Homes and Services has some other ways that people can get involved in their mission. One way is coming up this Saturday, May 14 at 11:00am. It is their Sip, Shop & Listen benefit event. There you can enjoy refreshments and shop at their Fresh Start Center resale shop while listening to a pipe organ concert. All the proceeds benefit the organization’s programs.

More information can be found here on their website or here on the Facebook