A dozen states have now dropped below $3 a gallon for gasoline.

However, Iowa is not quite there yet, with the lowest price at $3.03.

According to GasBuddy.com, Illinois was at $3.34 as of late Christmas evening.

Two popular stations in Davenport — Shell and KwikShop — were at $3.09, which is slightly higher than the state average in Iowa.

GasBuddy says discount clubs like Sam’s and Costco have the lowest prices in the Quad Cities at $2.66 a gallon.