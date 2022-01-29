The federal government’s free N95 respirators have arrived in both Iowa and Illinois.

On Friday, most major retailers in the area received the masks for distribution.

Coming from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Strategic National Stockpile, the masks are being distributed to pharmacies that are part of the federal COVID-19 vaccine program.

Researchers believe N95 masks do a better job against omicron.

“The government has decided to issue N95s from its Strategic National Stockpile,” said Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill.

She says these masks are readily available at major retailers.

“CVS, Hy-Vee, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Jewel-Osco,” said Hill. “On the Iowa side, Costco.”

She adds all of these stores have one thing in common.

“Masks also will be distributed through pharmacies enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program,” said Hill.

When Local 4 News checked larger cities in the area on Friday, all seemed to have the N95 masks in stock.

However, the rollout to rural areas seemed slower.

“If your smaller pharmacy in a rural area is doing vaccines, it’s very likely that they’re also going to have these N95s,” said Hill.

The government is running this distribution mainly through pharmacies and vaccine providers.

“Our area in the Quad Cities, our FQHC, is Community Health Care,” said Hill.

For those those in rural areas that may not have access to these masks or rely on their local health departments, updates are still on the way.

“We have not heard any news about public health agencies being the ones where people will get their masks,” said Hill. “It looks like it’s through these pharmacies and the FQHCs.”

Local 4 News contacted nearly 10 county health departments in the area about when they’re expecting these masks — including Scott County, Knox County and Mercer County.

Many of them said they don’t have the masks yet, or their mask orders are delayed right now.

Meanwhile, the Rock Island County Health Department is now releasing weekly COVID-19 case numbers.

As of Thursday, Jan. 28, the health department reported 1,271 new infections in the last week — bringing the county’s total to over 30,000 cases.

An additional eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county, making the death total 457.