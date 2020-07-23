Where to use WIC farmers market checks

WIC in Rock Island County Health Department is giving babies, and children a healthy start.

The WIC farmer’s market program is held every summer.

It begins in early July, and ends in October.



It gives WIC participants $20 they can use with registered state vendors.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer with the Rock Island County Health Department says, “There are many vendors at the farmers market that are not WIC Farmers Market vendors so they have to have a purple sign signifying that they are, and then they can get whatever produce they want up to $20.”

You can add more money to the check, but you will not receive change.

Here are the locations and times where you can use the WIC farmers market checks:

Moline

Moline Farmers Market: SouthPark Mall

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

East Moline

Happy Hollow U-Pick: 17325 20th Ave. North

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday-Saturday

Skate City Farmers Market

11th Street and Avenue of the Cities

8 a.m. to noon

Wednesday and Saturday



